Zelensky’s election provides opportunity for dialogue on Ukraine, says Italian PM

ROME, July 4. /TASS/. The election of new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky can open up possibilities to establish dialogue on regulating the Ukrainian crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stated during the press conference on the outcomes of Thursday’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We hope for regulation in Ukraine, as this situation continues to affect relations [between Russia] and the EU. I have to state that so far, the Minsk Agreements are not being implemented, but we support the Normandy format and all peaceful initiatives. Zelensky’s election provides an opportunity for dialogue," Conte said.

The Italian PM noted that Italy hopes for Russia’s positive influence in the solution of global crises. Namely, Conte mentioned Libya, where a threat of a humanitarian crisis is looming against the backdrop or rising military tensions. The Italian head of government stressed that he shares Putin’s stance on a solely political resolution of crises.