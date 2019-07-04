Maduro expresses condolences to families of Russian sailors killed in submarine fire

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed his condolences over the death of 14 Russian sailors in a Russian Navy submarine fire, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry informed on Thursday.

"President Nicolas Maduro expresses his deepest condolences to the government and the people of Russia over the tragic incident [on the submarine]," the message informs. "The Venezuelan government and people send their sincere condolences and express brotherly solidarity with the families of the 14 perished sailors."

On July 2, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that fourteen submariners died in a fire that broke out in a submersible vehicle in Russian waters on July 1.