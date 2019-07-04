UN Syria envoy hopes another round of intra-Syrian talks will soon be convened in Geneva

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said in an interview with TASS he hopes a new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will soon be convened.

"I hope we can see something moving quite soon," he said. "The decision to do so is not mine alone. It really depends on the political will and commitment of all concerned parties to move the process forward. But I am hopeful."

The latest round of indirect intra-Syrian talks was held in Geneva at the end of 2017.