Assuming right to truth contradicts democratic principles, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Certain countries' attempts to corner the global information space and assume the right to the truth run counter to principles of democracy, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the International Forum "Development Of Parliamentarism".

"Unfortunately, we are witnessing the attempts to monopolize the global information space and assume the right to the truth. These trends, by the way, are spreading at the national level, when a number of countries practically introduce censorship and barriers, bans to have a different point of view. This practice, we believe, runs counter to the values of democracy, principle of free speech and parliamentarian tradition as a whole, which presupposes respect to other opinions and positions because of its nature," the Russian President said.

According to Putin, consolidation of parliaments in the process of devising common rules of information exchange and its protection "has great importance for strengthening human rights and freedoms, for establishing and developing a balanced and just world order." The President also underlined that sustainable development of the global economy, increasing accessibility of education and healthcare, strengthening human capital, addressing ecological issues, achieving digital transformation and upgrading of the labor market "are the priority issues of the whole international community."

"[We] can address them successfully in the conditions of open and safe common information space given the true interest of countries, civil societies, mass media representatives in distributing objective, fair information, fair news," he added.