Putin: Some countries’ reluctance to accept world’s multi-polarity leads to confrontation

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that certain counties’ unwillingness to accept the multi-polarity of the world brings about confrontation.

"It is obvious that it [the world] is transforming into multi-polarity," he said at a plenary meeting of the International Forum ‘Development of Parliamentarism’ on Wednesday.

"At the same time, some counties’ persistent unwillingness to accept this new reality leads to a growth of confrontation on our planet, to ignoring international law, to undermining strategic stability," Putin stressed.

According to the Russian president, the modern world urgently needs to build up trust.

"Its global agenda is complicated and comprehensive. It faces big challenges and real, not imaginary, threats," the president stressed. In his opinion, the responses to these threats might be effective in case the entire international community will become aware of them and in case the nations will aspire to negotiate and find collective decisions.

Putin emphasized the need to have the discussions on world affairs focused on the concepts of sovereignty and nations’ right to integrity of their paths. He is convinced that this will allow approving the rules mandatory for implementation, but not just declarations.

The president said that these steps will open new opportunities for the world to battle terrorism, drug trafficking and to ensure cybersecurity and will help lift trade barriers and overcome inequality in the growth of Earth’s different regions and its consequence, the migration crisis.