Russian, Turkish efforts in Syria are important for global stability, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called coordinated efforts of Moscow and Ankara to achieve normalization of the situation in Syria a significant factor of the international stability.

"The coordinated efforts of Russia and Turkey to normalize the situation and launch peace process in Syria are an important factor of the international stability," Putin said at the official ceremony organized for the newly-appointed ambassadors to present their credentials to the Russian leader, which was attended by Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar.

According to Putin, Russia-Turkey partnership has reached a strategic level. "We are constantly in contact with [Turkish] President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," he pointed out. "Such important and large-scale projects as the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the TurkStream gas pipeline construction are being successfully implemented."

Delivering a speech at the Kremlin, the Russian leader underlined the most important aspects of cooperation with all 18 states, ambassadors of which presented their credentials at the official ceremony. Particularly, he pointed to the fast pace of the development of relation with South Korea. Putin recalled that Moscow and Seoul are implementing large-scale joint trade and investment projects. In the political domain, the two countries are cooperating on the issues of normalizing the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"We are supporting its [situation on the Korean Peninsula] quickest settlement through political and diplomatic means. We talked about this with President of South Korea Moon Jae-in recently, at the G20 summit in Osaka," he added.

Speaking about the Russian relations with Kyrgyzstan, Putin emphasized that the countries "are participating in the processes of the Eurasian integration, particularly cooperating closely in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and addressing the issues of ensuring international and regional security in the context of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)." The President added that his March state visit to Kyrgyzstan "reinvigorated the cooperation in the trade, economic, military-technical, humanitarian and other spheres.".