OPEC + countries join OPEC decision to extend deal

VIENNA, July 2. / TASS /. OPEC + countries voted in favor of joining the OPEC decision to extend the deal for 9 months while maintaining the quota of the old agreement, TASS correspondent reported from the meeting on Tuesday.

"Thank you very much; I believe that we have now joined the decision that was made yesterday. And we can proceed to signing the document," said Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak after all the delegates raised their hands in support of the decision.