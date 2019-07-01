More than 30 people killed in bus crash in India — media

NEW DELHI, July 1. /TASS/. Thirty-three people were killed and 22 were injured after a bus had fallen into a gorge in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Asian News International (ANI) reported, quoting local authorities.

According to earlier reports, 24 people were killed in the crash.

The incident occurred on Monday morning in the Kishtwar District. The bus fell into a gorge from a mountain road. First responders were deployed to the site. Police are investigating the reasons behind the crash.