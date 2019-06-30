US-N.Korea denuclearization talks to resume in 2-3 weeks - Trump

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. The United States and North Korea will resume talks at the working level on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula within two or three weeks, US President Donald Trump told reporters in the demilitarized zone on the border between two Koreas after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"We’ve agreed that we’re each going to designate a team. The teams will try to work out some details," Trump said, noting that the teams would begin meeting over the next two to three weeks.

"Speed is not the object," Trump stressed.