Leaders of North Korea, South Korea and US hold first trilateral talks

TOKYO, June 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the first time in history have briefly met on the South Korean side in a border village of Panmunjeom on the inter-Korean border.

Kim crossed the border after Trump had stepped into North Korea’s territory. The three countries’ leaders had a brief "on the go" meeting surrounded by bodyguards and journalists.

On Sunday, Trump arrived in the demilitarized zone and watched border facilities in North Korea from an observation point.