WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has confirmed on Sunday that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which separates South and North Koreas.

"We are going to the DMZ border and I will be meeting with Chairman Kim, I look forward to it very much, I look forward to seeing him," Trump told a press conference following his talks with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in.