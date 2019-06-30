Trump says North Korean representatives want to meet him

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, who is paying an official visit to South Korea, believes that the North Korean representatives would like to meet him, he said on Sunday, speaking at an event with South Korean business leaders in Seoul. The event was broadcast live on the White House’s official YouTube channel.

"I’m going to the DMZ (Korean Demilitarized Zone - TASS) <…> and I understand that they (North Korean representatives - TASS) want to meet and I’d love to say hello. It’s going to be very short," Trump said.

"We are in territory that’s very close [to North Korea], we don’t have to take long trips to [other] countries so it’s good for both of us let’s see what happens. They're trying to work it out, [it is] not so easy," Trump added, pointing out that he has great relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In turn, South Korean President Moon Jae-in lauded Trump’s words on his intention to meet the North Korean leader as "big hope to the Korean people", adding that it would be a "significant milestone" in the process of peaceful settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier, Donald Trump wrote that he would like to meet Kim Jong-un during his visit to the DMZ. "If Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"

After that, the Korean Central News Agency published a statement of Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who announced that Pyongyang is positive about the US President’s proposal.

However, The White House issued Trump’s schedule is not showing a meeting with the North Korean leader.