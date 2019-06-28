Russian, South African presidents discuss nuclear, space projects, says Kremlin

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa have discussed specific mining projects, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[Putin] had a detailed conversation with South African President [Cyril] Ramaphosa. The two sides had a substantive discussion of bilateral Russian-South African relations, not only in general, they spoke about specific projects as well," he noted.

He added that these projects were related to "the extraction of mineral resources, specifically, platinum, issues overseen by Russian Railways, the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation and the use of the GLONASS base station."

According to Peskov, "Ramaphosa gratefully accepted the invitation to the Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in October in Sochi, and pointed out that his visit [to Russia] was on the agenda.".