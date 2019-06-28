Group of journalists comes under fire in eastern Ukraine, no injuries

DONETSK, June 27. /TASS/. A group of journalists came under fire from positions held by the Ukrainian armed forces on Thursday evening, the Donetsk news agency reported.

"Three journalists, myself included, came under the Ukrainian army’s fire on the outskirts of Donetsk," the agency quoted one correspondent, Alexander Gayuk, as saying.

He said that none of the journalists was injured. The incident took place at about 18:00 Moscow time in the town of Alexandrovka.

On March 7, the Contact Group’s security subgroup agreed to declare a new ‘spring’ ceasefire in Donbass starting on March 8. However, the Ukrainian military broke the truce just five minutes after it had taken effect. On June 19, the Contact Group sought to make a new ceasefire agreement but failed. Nevertheless, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Representative Martin Sajdik was hopeful that the parties would succeed in declaring a "harvest" ceasefire at the next meeting of the Contract Group scheduled to take place on July 2.