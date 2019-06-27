Macron hopes to discuss possibility of Normandy summit with Putin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a number of issues of mutual interest at the G20 meeting in Osaka, French ambassador in Moscow Sylvie Bermann said on Thursday at a meeting with the Federation Council’s Deputy Speaker Ilyas Umakhanov.

"The French president would like to arrange for a Normandy summit in the near future. He maintains a regular dialogue with President Vladimir Putin over Syria and number other issues of mutual interest. Their personal meeting is due in Osaka tomorrow," she said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said they were ready to promote a dialogue between Ukraine and Russia and also to participate in another Normandy summit. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he would like such a meeting to take place as soon as possible.

The Normandy talks over Ukraine began to be held in June 2014. During special ceremonies on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the allied landings in Normandy during World War II the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany for the first time discussed ways of settling the conflict in Donbass. A number of telephone conversations and summit meetings, as well as contacts between foreign ministers have been held since.