Ukraine simulates readiness to disengage forces in Luganskaya — LPR foreign minister

LUGANSK, June 27. /TASS/. Ukraine merely creates an illusion it is prepared for the disengagement of forces near the village of Luganskaya, the foreign minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vladislav Deinego, said on Thursday.

"More than two weeks ago, on June 10, they refused to carry out disengagement on the far-fetched excuse there had been an overnight violation of ceasefire on June 7-8, which, according to our sources, they arranged for themselves. This time they have invented another pretext to postpone disengagement. Tomorrow the Ukrainian side plans to stage a provocation. It will argue that a civilian infrastructure is present in the disengagement area," Deinego explained.

He said "Ukraine demands this infrastructure be eliminated, although the framework agreement does not envisage this."

"We are prepared to discuss addenda to the Framework Agreement at the forthcoming meeting in Minsk," Deinego said. "All actions by the parties must be symmetrical and equitable. All conditions of the disengagement must be stated on paper. At this moment there is no such condition there. Ukraine will have to eliminate the corresponding facilities, too, if we manage to agree on this at all."

"We believe that Ukraine’s demarche due tomorrow will merely confirm that Ukraine’s policies remain unchanged and are aimed at torpedoing the Minsk peace process," Deinego said. "We urge Ukraine to think reasonably and ensure the ultimate disengagement of forces near the village of Luganskaya and stop putting forward demands not envisaged by the Contact Group’s decisions. We urge the OSCE and Martin Sajdik (OSCE chief’s special representative) in person to prevent another disruption of the disengagement of forces in the village of Luganskaya. Ukraine has upset it more than 80 times. This mockery of human sense must be brought to an end."

On Wednesday morning, the parties declared they were beginning to pull back forces and weapons from the line of engagement in the area of Luganskaya. Under an agreement concluded back in September 2016 the first security zone is to emerge there. A total of three such zones were designated.