Moscow blasts White House’s Palestinian economic ‘solution’ as counterproductive

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Palestinian settlement is impossible to achieve exclusively using economic leverage, as the US initiative proposes, without deciding the status of the Palestinian state, Russian Foreign Ministry issued commentary reads.

"In the absence of political horizons, no economic benefits can create the necessary conditions for either the comprehensive realization of the national aspirations of Palestinians or ensuring the lasting security of Israel," the Ministry pointed out.

It also recalled that the international Palestine workshop, which was held in the capital of Bahrain on June 25-26, proposed creating a $50 billion fund allocated for implementing projects on the Palestinian territory in the next ten years, as well as in the neighboring states, such as Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.

"At the same time, the key goal of relaunching the direct Palestine-Israel talks on all issues of the final state of affairs, including the creation of an independent Palestinian state in the 1967 borders with the capital in East Jerusalem, was consciously omitted," the Ministry added. "Such an approach is counterproductive. The fundamental principle of establishing two states for two nations remains a touchstone which can be used to create a basis for the future stable and peaceful future of Palestinians and Israelis."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that the Arab-Israeli conflict could only be resolved on the basis of the two-state approach, while political and economic measures of settlement should be used simultaneously, without substituting each other.

"Russia reaffirms its readiness to constructively participate in the collective effort to reach lasting and fair resolution of the Middle Eastern conflict on the well-known international basis. We are disposed to coordinating actions with the Palestinian and Israeli partners, Middle Eastern and North African states and the parties to the Middle Eastern Quartet of international mediators, namely Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations," the Foreign Ministry concluded.