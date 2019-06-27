Two blasts hit Tunisia’s capital

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Nine people, including three civilians, were wounded on Thursday in Tunisia’s capital in two explosions carried out by suicide bombers, Al Arabiya TV channel reported citing the Interior Ministry.

According to preliminary data, the terrorist attack was carried out by a woman, who blew herself up some 100 meters away from France’s Embassy in central Tunis. The attack was aimed at targeting a police vehicle.

The second explosion rocked a parking lot of the national counter-terrorism agency. Witnesses said the shooting was heard after the first blast. Media reports said that police could have pursued the second terrorist.

Now the blast scene has been cordoned off by the law enforcement personnel, who blocked traffic on a street near the presidential palace. According to the Interior Ministry, nobody has been killed in the explosions.