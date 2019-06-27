PACE resolution on Russia will promote democracy in Europe — human rights commissioner

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on restoring full powers of the Russian delegation will guarantee the organization’s progressive development and encourage strengthening democracy and the rule of law, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Mokalkova said on Thursday.

"I welcome this measured and logical decision of European parliamentarians, which does not only confirm unity and integrity of human rights geography, but is also a guarantee for progressive development of one of the most influential international discussion platforms," the ombudsperson told reporters.

The participation of Russian representatives in the work of the Council of Europe’s bodies "will contribute to enhancing democracy, the rule of law, protecting European citizens’ rights as well as peace and good neighborly relations between European countries," Moskalkova said.

Members of the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on June 26 approved a resolution, which confirms full powers of the Russian delegation within the organization. All sanctions amendments suggested for the document had been rejected, and Russia has resumed its full-fledged work in the Assembly.