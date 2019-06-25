Georgian opposition lawmaker charged with inciting unrest

TBILISI, June 25. /TASS/. The Georgian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Tuesday it had filed charges of organizing and leading a public unrest against Nikanor Melia, a lawmaker representing the United National Movement opposition party founded by ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.

"In connection with organizing a mass disorder and participating in it during the [June 20] protest, an indictment was filed against Nikanor (Nika) Melia. Nikanor Melia was summoned to the Prosecutor General’s Office tomorrow, so that he could be formally charged. In line with the Georgian parliament’s rules of procedure, the Prosecutor General’s Office has already notified the legislative body about criminal proceedings being initiated against one of its members, and suggested placing him in custody," Prosecutor Amiran Giguashvili told reporters.

Melia was charged with "organizing or leading of mass disorder and participating in it," which is punishable with a prison term of between four and six years.

On June 20, several thousand protesters gathered near the building of the national parliament in downtown Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the interior minister and the parliament’s speaker, and tried to storm it. In response, police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. According to Georgian media, 305 protesters were detained, 240 people suffered injuries.

The protests were sparked by an uproar over a Russian State Duma delegation’s participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). On Thursday morning, IAO President Sergey Gavrilov opened the session in the Georgian parliament. Opposition lawmakers were outraged by the fact that Gavrilov addressed the event’s participants from the parliament speaker’s seat. In protest, they did not allow the IAO session to continue.