BRICS leaders to meet on sidelines of G20 summit in Osaka — document

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25. /TASS/. The heads of state and government of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) will hold an informal meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka on June 28, according to a document obtained by TASS.

The informal meeting will be held in the morning before the G20 summit's main program starts. According to a source in the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, the meeting will focus on financial and economic issues.

The leaders will make a joint statement after the talks. The source noted that "Brazil will not initiate including political issues in the document."

No bilateral talks between the leaders of Russia and Brazil are planned at this point.