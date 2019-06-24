Russian delegation arrives in Strasbourg to possibly take part in PACE session — source

STRASBOURG, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian delegation led by State Duma's Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy has arrived in Strasbourg to take part in the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a source in the delegation told TASS on Tuesday.

"The delegation has arrived in Strasbourg," the source said.

The participation of the Russian delegation in the PACE session will be made possible if the resolution granting Russia a right to work in PACE without restrictions is adopted.

In April 2014, the Russian delegation was stripped of the rights to vote, participate in observer missions and be represented in the organization’s ruling bodies following the 2014 events in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. In 2015, PACE twice considered the issue of possibly restoring the Russian delegation's powers in the Assembly. Instead, sanctions were further toughened. In response, the Russian delegation refused to work in such conditions and has not sent an application confirming its participation since 2016. In 2017, Russia also stopped making financial contributions to PACE.