KIEV, June 23. /TASS/. Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform For Life, said on Sunday he shares Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words anticipating that Ukraine and Russia will ultimately resume their relations.

"In a recent interview, Mr. Putin said that Ukraine and Russia will inevitably resume their relations: ‘The two brotherly nations cannot live in hatred.’ I subscribe to these words. I support them completely," he wrote on his Twitter account.