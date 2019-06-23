{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian citizens faced no threat during protests in Tbilisi - Georgia’s Foreign Ministry

"The police has already opened an investigation into a small incident involving the journalists of the Russian TV Company", according to the statement

TBILISI, June 23 /TASS/. Foreign visitors, including Russian citizens in Tbilisi, were not in danger during the protests, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Against the background of the protest rallies that have been taking place in Tbilisi over the past few days, the respective state agencies remain on alert to ensure public order and security in the country. Foreign visitors, journalists and tourists, including those from the Russian Federation have faced no threat in the capital of Georgia," according to the statement.

"The police has already opened an investigation into a small incident involving the journalists of the Russian TV Company. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has duly informed the international organizations, including the OSCE on this fact," the ministry added.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement demanding that the Georgian authorities ensure the safety of Russian journalists after an attempt to attack the film crew of the Rossiya 24 TV channel and the safety of Russian citizens in Georgia in general.

Tbilisi developments

On June 20, several thousand protesters gathered near the building of the national parliament in downtown Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the interior minister and the parliament’s speaker, and tried to storm it. In response, police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. According to Georgian media, dozens were detained, 240 people suffered injuries.

The protests were sparked by an uproar over a Russian State Duma delegation’s participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). On Thursday morning, IAO President Sergei Gavrilov opened the session in the Georgian parliament. Opposition lawmakers were outraged by the fact that Gavrilov addressed the event’s participants from the parliament speaker’s seat. In protest, they did not allow the IAO session to continue.

Later, a decision was taken to wrap up the session and for the Russian delegation to leave the country. Members of the ruling ‘Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia’ party said that they did not know that Gavrilov had been scheduled to open the event, claiming that the protocol office had made a mistake.

Secretary General of the ruling ‘Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia’ party and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze announced on Friday that Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze had decided to resign.

