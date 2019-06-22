North Korean, Chinese leaders reach important agreements after series of talks - KCNA

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The leaders of North Korea and China, Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping, have come to an agreement on a series of important issues following five rounds of negotiations, North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported on Saturday.

The heads of the two states commented on the current bilateral relations during an official luncheon held before Xi Jinping’s departure to Beijing.

"Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping referred to the fact that through the five rounds of meetings in a little more than a year they had profound communications as well as excellent and beneficial talks to have deep understanding of each other, reached a consensus on important issues, deepened the comradely trust and forged special relations of friendship," the agency reported.

It also said that the two leaders "expressed their will to creditably carry forward and glorify the friendly relations between the two parties and the two countries in the future, too, whatever the international situation."

The Chinese president arrived to North Korea on a state visit on June 21 and left the country on June 21. It was the first visit by a Chinese president in the past 14 years. During negotiations on Thursday, Xi Jinping stressed the need for political settlement and peaceful dialogue on the Korean Peninsula.

The visit was timed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two states.