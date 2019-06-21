Moldova’s new gov't interested in well-balanced relations with Russia — president

CHISINAU, June 21. /TASS/. Moldova’s new government is interested in building well-balanced relations with Russia, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his deputy, Dmitry Kozak, in Minsk.

"I reassured the Russian partners that now that a new parliamentary majority and a government of national accord have been formed in Moldova, the strategy of well-balanced foreign policy and mutually beneficial economic relations will be given a fresh impetus," Dodon wrote on his Facebook account.

According to the Moldovan president, the talks’ agenda included a wide range of issues. Thus, he said he had asked the Russian authorities to extend tax exemption for exports of Moldovan vegetables, fruits, canned foods and wines, as well as extend permits for transit of goods via Ukraine.

Another important issue is the prolongation of the contract for Russian gas that expires in 2019. In his words, the sides agreed that this topic will be in focus of Kozak’s working visit to Chisinau next week.

In early June, Moldova’s parliament finally formed a ruling coalition after the Party of Socialists supporting Moldovan President Igor Dodon reached agreement with the pro-EU bloc Acum (Now) to oppose the Democratic Party led by oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, which controlled the former parliament and the cabinet. The leader of the Party of Socialists Zinaida Greceanii was elected the parliament’s speaker, and the government was formed with Maia Sandu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, a part of the Acum bloc, as the prime minister.

In 2017, the then Democrats-controlled government recommended Moldovan officials to refrain from visiting and even transiting Russia. Moscow repeatedly expressed concern over detention of Russian journalists and political analysts in Chisinau. Many of them were banned to enter the country. More to it, Moldova expelled a number of Russian diplomats and declared Russia’s former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, who was co-chair of the Russian-Moldovan intergovernmental trade and economic cooperation commission, persona non-grata.