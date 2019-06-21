Medvedev sees good prospects in developing relations with Moldova, says source

MINSK, June 21. /TASS/. Issues of expansion of bilateral relations were in focus of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s talks with Moldovan President Igor Dodon, a source in the Russian delegation to the Minsk talks, said on Friday.

"The meeting was held in a very constructive atmosphere. Dmitry Medvedev noted that we have a good chance to give a fresh impetus to the Russian-Moldovan relations with due account of the changes in the political situation in Moldova," he said. "The Russian prime minister stressed the importance of close cooperation between the governments, reiterated readiness to develop cooperation with our Moldovan colleagues."

President Dodon, in turn, once again emphasized that the overwhelming majority of Moldovan society and political parties stand for closer cooperation with Russia. He also said that a Moldovan co-chair of the Russian-Moldovan intergovernmental commission will be appointed soon. "It will be Deputy Prime Minister (for reintegration Vasilii) Sova. He will be ready to resume full-format contact with his Russian counterpart, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev who co-chair the Russian part of the commission," the source said.

The talks, according to the source, centered round concrete issues of trade-and-economic cooperation, ways to restore contacts that were practically severed more than two years ago.

When asked whether Medvedev and Dodon spoke about discounts on Russian gas for Moldova, the source said that "this topic was not discussed.".