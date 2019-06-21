Iranian Foreign Ministry blames drone incident on Washington

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The US is responsible for the recent provocation against Iran that involved a drone, Director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Department for the Americas Mohsen Baharvand said at a meeting with the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, who represents Washington’s interests in the country, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Baharvand "protested against the US drone's violation of Iranian airspace and said that Washington was responsible for those provocative actions." The Foreign Ministry had summoned the Swiss ambassador to demand an explanation of the drone incident.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier made a telephone call to the Swiss ambassador to protest over the violation of the country’s airspace.

On Thursday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have downed a US drone over the country’s southern Hormozgan Province. US Central Command Spokesperson Bill Urban, in turn, said that the unmanned aerial vehicle had been flying in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.