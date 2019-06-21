Common goals: Russia ready for Arctic cooperation with US, says ambassador

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, June 21. /TASS/. The Arctic offers exceptional prospects for cooperation between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, speaking at World Trade Center Anchorage in Alaska.

"Among the uniting moments - [are a] common cultural and ethnic heritage of nations inhabiting Alaska and, for example, the Chukchi Peninsula, common goals to preserve the northern identity, protect the ecosystem of the Arctic, and, certainly, an aspiration to economically develop the unique resources of the North," the ambassador specified.

"Russia remains unchanged in its attitude towards the Arctic, a territory of peace and constructive cooperation with no potential for military conflicts," Antonov added. "We stand for [the] joint peaceful exploration of the Arctic region. We are ready for cooperation with all interested parties," the Russian ambassador emphasized.