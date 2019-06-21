SCO calls for resolving Afghan issue through political dialogue

BEIJING, June 21. /TASS/. The Bishkek summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) pointed out that there is no alternative to resolving the Afghan conflict through political dialogue and an inclusive peace process, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov said at a press conference on Friday.

"The member states believe that resolving the situation in Afghanistan as soon as possible is crucial for maintaining and strengthening security and stability within the SCO space," Norov pointed out.

"The member states emphasize that there is no alternative to resolving the conflict in Afghanistan through political dialogue and an inclusive peace process guided and performed by the Afghan people, and call on all interested countries and international organizations to boost cooperation, with the United Nations playing a central coordinating role, in order to stabilize the situation in the country and assist its development," the SCO secretary general added.

Norov also said that "further contacts at various multilateral platforms," including the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group and the Moscow consultations, were very important for resolving the Afghan issue.

The SCO summit, which took place in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on June 14, involved the leaders of Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as observer countries - Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia - and representatives of the United Nations, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Executive Committee and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The next summit is scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on July 22-23, 2020.