Moscow, Tokyo to seek normalization of relations

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that his trip to Japan due at the end of this month will be a chance to go ahead with the dialogue with Tokyo on bilateral problems, adding that informal contacts were very important.

"A chance to appear on the tatami or visit hot springs are not the biggest surprises in interstate relations, although such things are important, for they create a certain climate," Putin said, looking back on his visit to Japan last year and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s invitations to such events, and not just official talks. About his expectations ahead of the visit he said that a "further dialogue" was the main one.

"I am certain that Shinzo, just like all of us, wishes full normalization and the conclusion of a peace treaty," Putin said. "At times it seems this is about to happen, but very often certain issues arise to postpone a final solution of this question."

He stated that both sides wished "final normalization of relations".

"The Japanese people and the Russian people are interested in this. We will be striving for that," he promised.

Putin’s visit to Japan is due on June 28-29, when Osaka will be hosting the G20 summit. It is expected that on the sidelines of this event Putin will hold separate meetings with a number of foreign leaders, including Abe.