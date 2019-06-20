Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrest for spy suspect Paul Whelan

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow City Court has ruled that the custody extension of US national Paul Whelan, who is accused of spying against Russia, till August 29 is legal, the Court told TASS.

"Moscow City Court has dismissed the petition of appeal filed by Whelan’s defense attorney against Moscow’s Lefortovo Court’s order to extend his custody," TASS was told.

US citizen Paul Whelan, 48, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports, is a global security chief at BorgWarner, a Michigan-based automotive components company. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Whelan had been detained on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. A criminal investigation was launched against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of between 10 and 20 years behind bars.