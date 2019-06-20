Russian security chief points to lack of information about oil tanker attack

UFA, June 20. /TASS/. There is not enough information about the recent oil tanker attack in the Gulf of Oman, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in response to a TASS question on Thursday.

"I think there is not enough information to draw conclusions but we are interested in gathering information," Patrushev pointed out. "The information that our partners have provided can’t help figure out who carried out the attacks and in whose interest," he added.

According to Patrushev, he did not discuss the incident with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani at their meeting in Ufa. The Russian security chief was hopeful that in due time, all the facts of the incident would be determined, "particularly in light of the information that Russian intelligence agencies are providing."