Russian security chief points to lack of information about oil tanker attack

UFA, June 20. /TASS/. There is not enough information about the recent oil tanker attack in the Gulf of Oman, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in response to a TASS question on Thursday.
"I think there is not enough information to draw conclusions but we are interested in gathering information," Patrushev pointed out. "The information that our partners have provided can’t help figure out who carried out the attacks and in whose interest," he added.
According to Patrushev, he did not discuss the incident with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani at their meeting in Ufa. The Russian security chief was hopeful that in due time, all the facts of the incident would be determined, "particularly in light of the information that Russian intelligence agencies are providing."
On June 13, two oil tankers caught fire following an alleged attack in the Gulf of Oman. The crew members of Japan’s Kokuka Courageous tanker were rescued by the USS Bainbridge destroyer, while Iranian border guards took the crew of the Norway’s Front Altair tanker, which included Russian nationals, to the port of Jask. The US, supported by the UK and Saudi Arab, blamed the incident on Iran, who denied all accusations.