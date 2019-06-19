Zelensky responsible for every victim in Donbass — DPR head

DONETSK, June 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is personally responsible for every person injured in Donbass through the actions of the Ukrainian military, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin stated.

"As the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Zelensky is personally responsible for every munition launched on our territory, for every destroyed house, for every injured and killed person. And he cannot avoid this responsibility," the Donetsk News Agency quotes Pushilin as saying.

The DPR leader noted that the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are purposefully destroying civilian infrastructure objects in Donbass, using heavy weaponry prohibited by the Minsk Agreements. Pushilin called on the international community to provide a strict and unbiased response to the shelling of Donbass by the Ukrainian military.

On June 19, a session of the Contact Group for the settlement in eastern Ukraine has taken place in Minsk. However, its members failed to reach an agreement on a new ceasefire. The next meeting of the Contact Group is set for July 2.

The parties have made more than 20 ceasefire agreements since an armed conflict broke out in Donbass in April 2014 but failed to secure a sustainable ceasefire. On March 7, the security subgroup of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine agreed to declare a spring ceasefire in Donbass starting on March 8. However, the Ukrainian military broke the ceasefire just five minutes after it had taken effect.