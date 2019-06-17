Situation in Idlib in focus of telephone talks between Russian, Turkish defense ministers

ANKARA, June 17. /TASS/. The situation in Syria’s Idlib was in focus of telephone talks between Russian and Turkish Defense Ministers, Sergei Shoigu and Hulusi Akar, the Turkish defense ministry said on Monday.

"Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held telephone talks to discuss issues of regional security, first of all the situation in Idlib. The two ministers reiterated commitment to the Astana and Sochi agreements and exchanged views on measures that are necessary to take to reach peace and stability and maintain the ceasefire in the region," the ministry said.

Two observation points in Idlib came under mortar shelling on June 12 and 16. Three Turkish soldiers were wounded. Ankara placed the blame for these shelling episodes on the Syrian government army.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defense ministry reported on June 13 that the Russian taskforce has delivered four air strikes on terrorists who were shelling the Turkish observation point in Idlib. A large number of militants were eliminated.