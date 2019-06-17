France stands against Russia’s exit from Council of Europe, says president Macron

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. France is striving to prevent Russia’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe (CE) because it would contradict the interests of the Russian citizens, French President Emmanuel Macron told a press conference held following his meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"France, by the virtue of heading the [CE] Committee of Ministers, doesn’t stand for lifting the sanctions… but [for] prevent Russia’s exit from the Council of Europe," he said. "This would affect the goal we are pursuing, as well as the Russian citizens, who see the CE as a means to protect their rights.".