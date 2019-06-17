Normandy format summit can be held in Paris

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. The meeting of heads of states and governments in the Normandy format can take place in Paris at some point in time, but it should be organized properly, French President Emmanuel Macron told a press conference held following his meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"At some point in time, a meeting of the Normandy format’s heads of states and governments can be held in Paris to record the progress the parties made. Moving forward suggests certain steps, which we need to work on in the coming weeks and will be the basis for a number of initiatives," Macron said.