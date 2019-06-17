Foreign special services attacking Russian infrastructure management systems, says source

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Foreign intelligence services are attempting to infiltrate the systems of Russian infrastructure management, a source in the executive staff of one of Russian law enforcement agencies said, commenting on The New York Times article on the US intelligence services’ redoubling their efforts. According to the source, such actions can be characterized as "cyberwar elements".

The source pointed out that the efforts are aimed primarily at the transport, banking and energy spheres. "We are seeing and registering these attempts," the source added, underlining that "they are successfully neutralized."

The article, published on Saturday on The New York Times digital issue, reported that in the last year the US intelligence services started much more actively trying to infiltrate the Russian energy supply system with a malicious software. According to the newspaper’s former and current US official sources, the software consists of programs that the US can use to gather information about the Russian energy supply system, as well as, supposedly, turn off some parts of it.