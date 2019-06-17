Seoul invited to join Russian-Chinese new initiative on Korean Peninsula, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia invites South Korea to join the new Russian-Chinese initiative aimed at settling the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his visiting South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha.

Special attention, according to the Russian top diplomat, was focused on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeastern Asia in general. "We have common understanding with our colleagues that the negotiating process between all the parties to the Korean settlement must be continued," Lavrov noted. "We believe that the only possible way to reach progress in settling the sub-region’s problems is peaceful political settlement, elaboration of reciprocal steps in this process."

"We drew attention of the new Russian-Chinese initiative which develops the corresponding roadmap of the plan of action on the comprehensive settlement of the Korean Peninsula’s problems," he said. "We have already informed about the draft all key nations, including the South Korean colleagues. We invited them to join the work on these ideas to bring closer the positions of the participants in the talks based on the initiatives on the Korean Peninsula’s problems that were advanced by Seoul."

The new initiative rests on the 2017 Russian-Chinese roadmap which envisages suspension of North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests in exchange of reducing South Korea’s and the United States’ military drills. The 2017 plan also envisages bilateral dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington with subsequent full-scale consultations between all the parties concerned.