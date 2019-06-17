EU Council voices concerns over security challenges in Black Sea

LUXEMBOURG, June 17. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of 28 EU member-states have expressed concerns over the security situation in the Black Sea area and confirmed the non-recognition policy on Crimea, the Council of the European Union said in a statement adopted at its meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

"The Council remains concerned about the security challenges in the Black Sea area. In this context, it reiterates that respect for international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, including freedom of navigation, as well as EU policy decisions and its non-recognition policy on the illegal annexation of Crimea, are fundamental to the EU's approach to regional cooperation in the Black Sea area," the statement said.

The Council emphasized "the increasing strategic importance of the Black Sea area for the EU," calling for "enhanced EU involvement in the regional cooperation."