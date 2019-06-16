Turkish observation point comes under mortar shelling in Idlib - defense ministry

ANKARA, June 16. /TASS/. One of Turkey’s military observation points has come under a mortar shelling in Idlib in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"A deliberate mortar shelling of our observation point number nine in the Idlib de-escalation zone was carried out from the Tall Bazan region, which is under the control of the Syrian regime [of President Bashar Assad]," the ministry said.

No one was hurt in the shelling, but the equipment and materials were damaged. "In the wake of this attack, necessary measures jointly with Russia have been carried out," it said.

This is the second incident over the past three days when a Turkish observation point has been attacked in Idlib. The Turkish Defense Ministry reported that on June 13 some 35 mortar shells were fired from the Al-Sharia region on Turkey’s observation post number 10 in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Three Turkish servicemen were injured as a result. In its turn, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces carried out four airstrikes, eliminating a large number of militants.