Houthi drones attack two airports in Saudi Arabia - TV

TASS, June 15. Members of the Houthi movement Ansar Allah have attacked two airports in two Saudi Arabian cities on Saturday, the Al-Massira TV channel informed.

According to the channel, two airports in the cities of Abha and Jazan have come under attack. According to the Al-Jazeera channel, the Saudi Arabian military has managed to intercept the missile fired in the direction of Abha.

On June 12, the Houthis attacked the Abha airport. According to the information provided by the Saudi Arabian coalition, one of the missiles reached the arrival zone, injuring 26 people.

Armed confrontation between government forces and Ansar Allah groups has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014. The conflict entered an active phase when a Saudi-led coalition invaded the country at the request of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. Saudi Arabia, supported by the air forces of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, is involved in a military operation against the rebels. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan are also part of the coalition.