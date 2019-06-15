Qatar ready to increase investment in Russia, emir says

DUSHANBE, June 15. /TASS/. Qatar is ready to boost investment cooperation with Russia, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held on the sidelines of the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on Saturday.

"As for the investment that you have mentioned, Mr President, Qatar is ready to invest more and cooperate with Russia in this area," the emir said.

He also praised energy cooperation between the two countries.

The emir pointed out that the Year of Russian Culture in Qatar had been a great success, and suggested stepping up cultural exchanges.

The emir thanked Putin for the assistance that the organizers of the Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup were providing to Qatar in preparing for the 2022 World Cup.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, which unites 27 countries of the region, was created at the initiative of Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1992 in order to ensure peace, security and stability in Asia.