125 ceasefire violations by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR in past week

DONETSK, June 14. /TASS/. As many as 125 ceasefire violations by Ukrainian troops were reported in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the DPR’s defense ministry, said on Friday.

"A total of 125 episodes of shelling at 25 settlements in the republic were reported over the past week. Shelling was conducted from artillery systems, mortars, anti-tank missile systems, armored infantry carriers, multiple missile launcher systems, grenade launchers, heavy machineguns and firearms," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

According to Basurin, as many as 235 artillery shells were fired at the republic’s territory, including 20 shells of 152mm caliber.

Two civilians were wounded and 28 houses were damaged in Donetsk, Gorlovka, Dokuchayevsk and in the south of the republic, he added.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass, the parties have agreed more than 20 ceasefires. The longest one of them was reported in 2016 when the ceasefire stayed in place for six weeks in a row. However, all the efforts to establish lasting ceasefire have been failing so far.

Yet another ceasefire was declared starting from March 8, 2018 but was violated by the Ukrainian side virtually five minutes after it had taken effect.