Moldova’s Pavel Filip government announces resignation

CHISINAU, June 14. /TASS/. Moldova’s government formed by the Democratic Party has resigned, former Prime Minister Pavel Filip told a briefing on Friday.

"We are here to announce our decision to resign. This decision was prompted by the strong pressure government employees have been under these days," he said.

A new government was formed in Moldova last week with Maia Sandu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, as the prime minister after the opposition Party of Socialists supporting Moldovan President Igor Dodon finally managed to reach agreement with the pro-EU bloc Acum (Now) to oppose the Democratic Party led by oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc

After that, the Democratic Party turned to the Constitutional Court that recognized these decisions as unconstitutional. However Russia, the European Union, the United States and other countries and international organizations declared their readiness to cooperate with that country’s parliament and new cabinet.

On Friday, the Democratic Party announced its decision to go into opposition.