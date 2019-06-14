Moscow, Brussels agree to ease visa issuance procedure for Russian, EU missions' employees

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia and Belgium have agreed to simplify the visa issuance procedure for employees of the European Union’s mission in Moscow and the Russian permanent mission at the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community (EAEC) in Brussels, as well as these people's family members who live together, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Belgian Ambassador to RussiaJean-Arthur Regibeau exchanged notes on the corresponding bilateral agreement on Friday. The ceremony was carried out in the presence of EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer.

"The agreement is directed at providing equal conditions for the operation of the Russian permanent mission to the EU in Brussels and the EU mission in Moscow," the Foreign Ministry noted.

The sides also discussed their positions on Russian-Belgian relations and discussed ways to normalize Russia-EU relations and international issues.