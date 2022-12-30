Disconnection of backup line at ZNPP hasn’t affected power supply to Energodar — report

MELITOPOL, December 30. /TASS/. Damage to the backup power transmission line to the Zaporozhye NPP hasn’t disrupted electricity supply to Energodar and all utility services continue work as usual, the Telegram channel called Zaporozhsky Telegram reported on Friday, citing city officials.

"The damage hasn’t affected the electricity grid that feeds the city," the report said. "All utility services in the city work as usual."

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said earlier that the backup transmission line to the Zaporozhye NPP was damaged and disconnected on Thursday due to shelling.

He said he was "continuing his consultations with Ukraine and Russia aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible."

Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the general director of Rosenergoatom, told TASS that the damage done to the backup line wouldn’t affect the operation of the plant because there’s another line that’s in a working condition. He said it was hard to assess how much the line had been damaged but from the perspective of safety, a backup line was necessary and it needed to be reconnected.