Ukrainian army forcibly evacuates civilians from Artyomovsk — Lugansk militia

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is forcibly evacuating civilians from Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) and marauding homes, the Lugansk People’s Militia’s spokesman, Andrey Marochko, said on Monday.

"We observe forcible evacuation of civilians from Artyomovsk [by the Ukrainian forces]. Also, there have been cases of marauding with support from Ukrainian military commanders locally, because they think that civilians’ valuables are their spoils of war," Marochko said on Russia’s Channel One.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said that the country's authorities intended to carry out mandatory evacuation of local residents from Donbass. She explained that in areas under Kiev’s control there is no gas or electricity supply, which would pose a threat to civilians in wintertime. On July 30, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced that the government had decided on the mandatory evacuation of civilians from the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk Region.

On July 1, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that the Ukrainian authorities announced mandatory evacuation in order to be able to question the legitimacy of the forthcoming referendum in the DPR on joining Russia.