Putin informs Johnson about Russia’s approach to Donbass conflict settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson abour Russia’s approach to the settlement of the conflict in Donbass on the basis of the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"Vladimir Putin laid out in detail Russia’s approach to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine on the basis on unconditional implementation of the Minsk agreements," it said.

It was the first contact between Putin and Johnson in nearly 18 months. Their previous telephone call took place on May 8, 2020.

A peace settlement of the conflict in Donbass rests on the Package of Measures, known as Minsk-2, that was signed by the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine comprising senior representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the European security watchdog OSCE on February 12, 2015, after 16-hour marathon talks between the leaders of the Normandy Four nations, namely Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine. The 13-point document envisages a ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and the people’s militias in the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk and the subsequent withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of contact. The deal also lays out a roadmap for a lasting settlement in Ukraine, including amnesty, prisoner swaps, resumption of economic ties, local elections and constitutional reform to give more autonomy to the war-torn eastern regions.

The plan has remained unimplemented to this day, largely due to Ukraine’s stance. Kiev keeps on refusing to act on the political items of the agreement.