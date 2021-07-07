Trade turnover between Moscow and Canada up by around 6% in Q1

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Moscow and Canada increased by almost 6% to $127.7 mln in Q1 2021, press service of economic policy and property and land relations complex of Moscow reported on Wednesday.

"The trade turnover between Moscow and Canada in Q1 of 2021 amounted to $127.7 mln and increased by 5.7% compared to the same period in 2020. The share of Moscow in the total Russian trade with Canada was 40.5%," the report said.

According to Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations Vladimir Efimov, the volume of Moscow's exports is growing to a greater extent than the volume of imports from Canada, which indicates an increase in the presence of metropolitan companies in the Canadian market.

"Among the key industrial goods, the supply of technologically advanced products to the Canadian market in Q1 of 2021 has noticeably increased. For example, prefabricated building structures, chemicals for the electronics industry, processors and controllers, as well as other components of the electronics industry," Head of Investment and Industrial Policy Department of Moscow Alexander Prokhorov said.

Over the past three years, the capital's exports of agro-industrial products to Canada have shown steady growth. In 2018, it was $3.48 mln, and in 2019 this figure increased by 24.9% to $4.34 mln. In 2020, exports continued their positive dynamics and reached $4.72 mln, that is, an 8.6% increase in 2019. "In the first three months of 2021, the capital's exports of agricultural products to Canada was at the level of $1.19 mln, which is 3.5% more than the same period in 2020. At the time, exports of agricultural products were estimated at $1.15 mln," Prokhorov added.